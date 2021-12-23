Proof of Vaccination required at Vernon Aquatic Centre

The City of Vernon has an unwavering commitment to the health and safety of its residents, visitors, volunteers, and staff. The City continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation in British Columbia, and make adjustments as necessary for restrictions and guidelines put in place by health authorities, the Province and WorkSafeBC.

The Provincial Health Officer has updated the Order of the Provincial Health Officer – Gathering and Events – December 22 and made it available to the public.

As of Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 6:30 a.m., anyone 12 years of age and older who is participating in Recreation Services programs and services must provide proof of double vaccination with a BC Vaccine Card. Anyone 19 years of age and older is also required to show valid government issued photo ID.

In accordance with the updated Health Order, proof of double vaccination now applies to those using the Vernon Aquatic Centre. Also in accordance with the Order, the Fitness Gym has been closed.

Exemptions from the proof of vaccination requirement include anyone under the age of 12, and those aged 12 – 21 who are participating in youth sport (including swim lessons).

For more information on province-wide restrictions, BC’s COVID-19 vaccination program and the provincial proof of vaccination program, please visit gov.bc.ca/covid19. For all information on participation requirements for Recreation Services, please visit gvrec.ca.

The City of Vernon and Recreation Services appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience with these changes. More information and updates will be provided as they become available.