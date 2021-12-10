PSD “Jak” makes the track

An RCMP Police Service Dog tracked and assisted in the apprehension of a suspect who fled from police in a stolen vehicle in Vernon on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a stolen vehicle travelling west on Highway 6 toward Vernon from Nakusp. At approximately 11:15 a.m., with the assistance of an RCMP Air Services helicopter, frontline officers located and attempted a traffic stop with the Ford F-150 west of Lumby. The vehicle failed to stop for police and fled at a high rate of speed west on Highway 6 toward Vernon, where an officer successfully deployed a spike belt, puncturing all four tires of the truck. The suspect continued to evade police, eventually turning onto Middleton Way where he abandoned the truck and fled into the residential neighbourhood on foot.



Frontline officers immediately established a perimeter to contain the suspect and requested the assistance of the RCMP Police Dog Services to track the man, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Police Service Dog Jak deployed and quickly sniffed out the hiding suspect who was taken into custody safely and without further incident.



The suspect, a 26-year Maple Ridge man, remains in police custody and is facing a number of potential criminal charges including possession of property obtained by crime, flight from police, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.