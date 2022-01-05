Quick response by RCMP leads to recovery of a stolen vehicle and arrest

On Monday, December 27th, 2021, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were notified of a break and enter in progress at a business in the 2700-block of 35th Avenue in Vernon. At approximately 2 a.m., a suspect, after breaking in, stole a vehicle from a business in the 2700-block of 35th Avenue. The owner, who had received an alarm notification and was watching the event from through a live video feed from inside the building, called police and provided a detailed description of the suspect and the stolen vehicle to the responding officers.

Shortly after 3 a.m., after finding the stolen vehicle abandoned, a patrolling officer located a suspect in the 3200-block of 24th Avenue. Police arrested the man safely and without incident. Evidence collected during the investigation lead police to suspect the individual was also responsible for an earlier break and enter to a business in the 3200-block of 30th Avenue. . Reports to Crown Counsel for both break ins were submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for charge assessment.



39-year old Robert Wayne Lapp is charged with two counts of break and enter and theft and remains in custody until his next scheduled court appearance on January 6th, 2022.