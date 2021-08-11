Raptors Return to Allan Brooks Nature Centre

The Raptors are coming! Allan Brooks Nature Centre (ABNC) is excited to present the return of The Raptors, featuring a live demonstration of a wide range of native and non-native raptor species including owls, hawks, eagles and vultures.

“We were unable to host the Raptors in 2020 due to COVID-19, so we are beyond excited to bring the program back this year," says Manager, Cheryl Hood. "It’s a great experience for kids and adults, to see these birds so close and in action, you can’t miss it."

The Raptors travel all the way from their home in Duncan BC, which makes this a unique opportunity to connect with the birds at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre. Some of the raptors coming this year have been to the Centre in the past and there will be some newcomers too. Guests can expect to see Hercules, a bald eagle; Tuari, a Harris’ hawk; Jury, aTurkey vulture; Inspector, a spectacled owl; and Dori, a North American kestrel.

The Raptors is an organization dedicated to inspiring conservation and protecting wildlife species. Demos include raptors showing off their amazing flight skills as their handlers narrate and engage with visitors, discussing raptor ecology and conservation actions.

“We are excited to be back in beautiful Vernon working with Allan Brooks Nature Centre," says Director of Operations, Robyn Radcliffe. "Our birds love to fly free in the grasslands, and we always look forward to bringing this educational program to the Okanagan."

The Raptors will be at Allan Brooks Nature Centre Wednesday, August 25 to Sunday August 29.

For more information check the ABNC website.