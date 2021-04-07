RCMP Air Services tracks stolen vehicle

At approximately 1:50 p.m., on Monday, April 5th, 2021, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle theft in the 3000-block of 29th Avenue.

The owner of the vehicle stopped briefly at a business, leaving their vehicle running outside. It only took seconds before a thief took advantage of this opportunity and drove away in the truck. The owner came out to find the vehicle gone and immediately reported it to police.

A frontline officer in the area responded and police began to track the vehicle as it travelled east on Highway 6 using the owner’s cell phone, which was still inside the stolen truck.