RCMP Air Services tracks stolen vehicle
At approximately 1:50 p.m., on Monday, April 5th, 2021, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle theft in the 3000-block of 29th Avenue.
The owner of the vehicle stopped briefly at a business, leaving their vehicle running outside. It only took seconds before a thief took advantage of this opportunity and drove away in the truck. The owner came out to find the vehicle gone and immediately reported it to police.
A frontline officer in the area responded and police began to track the vehicle as it travelled east on Highway 6 using the owner’s cell phone, which was still inside the stolen truck.
An RCMP Air Services unit located the vehicle and continued to track it until it came to a stop on a forest service road where officers from the Nakusp RCMP and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Police Dog Services converged on the vehicle and arrested the driver without incident.
Auto crime is predominately a crime of opportunity. States Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.
Don’t tempt thieves. Remove valuables, lock your vehicle, and do not leave it unattended while it’s running.
A 32-year old man remains in custody and is facing a number of potential criminal charges.