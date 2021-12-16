iHeartRadio

RCMP execute search warrant in Vernon

The Southeast District Emergency Response Team (SED ERT) was deployed to Vernon today to assist with a search warrant execution at a residential building in the 2900-block of 43rd Avenue.

On December 15th, 2021, at approximately 6:30 a.m., frontline officers and members of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit attended a residence alongside a team of tactically trained members from the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team, to execute the search warrant.

The warrant is related to an ongoing criminal investigation being conducted by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit. 

"The police operation has since ended without incident," states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. "Two women were taken into custody during the execution of the warrant and were released shortly after without charges. The investigation remains ongoing at this time."

