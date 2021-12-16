RCMP execute search warrant in Vernon
The Southeast District Emergency Response Team (SED ERT) was deployed to Vernon today to assist with a search warrant execution at a residential building in the 2900-block of 43rd Avenue.
On December 15th, 2021, at approximately 6:30 a.m., frontline officers and members of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit attended a residence alongside a team of tactically trained members from the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team, to execute the search warrant.
The warrant is related to an ongoing criminal investigation being conducted by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit.
"The police operation has since ended without incident," states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. "Two women were taken into custody during the execution of the warrant and were released shortly after without charges. The investigation remains ongoing at this time."
-
Nominations open d for Vernon’s 2021 Good Citizen of the YearThe deadline for Nominations is January 17, 2022.
-
-
UPDATE One man charged in Vernon stabbingAll four individuals have since been released from custody and no charges have been laid.
-
NDP MLA Sandhu says new recovery funding will help local fairs, festivals and events resume in Nor24 fairs, festivals, and events in the North Okanagan and Shuswap will benefit from nearly $1.2 million in recovery funding.
-
Cram the cruiser and fill the fire truck a huge successOver 1100 lbs of food was collected in just over an hour and a half.
-
PSD “Jak” makes the trackPolice are continuing to investigate the incident.
-
Police seize drugs, cash, and weaponsIn each of the residences, police located undisclosed quantities of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamines and cocaine, cash, several edged weapons, a firearm, and items consistent with the trafficking of illicit drugs.
-
-
Official results of Vernon's By-electionCouncillor Elect Durning will be sworn into office at a Special Meeting of Council on Tuesday, December 14 at 10:00 a.m.