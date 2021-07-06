RCMP investigate early morning shooting

On Saturday, July 3, 2021, police responded to a report of several gunshots being fired outside of a residential building in the 1600-block of Deleenheer Road in Vernon. At approximately 4:45 a.m., frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responding to the incident discovered a pick-up truck in a parking lot at the location that had sustained damage believed to be bullet holes. Investigators spoke to witnesses at the scene who heard several loud bangs prior to seeing a black Ford truck leaving at a high rate of speed.



A preliminary investigation suggests several rounds from a firearm were discharged into an unattended vehicle parked at the location, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. The black Ford truck witnessed leaving the scene was stolen earlier in the morning, and has since been recovered. While the shooting appears to be targeted, this is a serious incident and investigators, with the assistance of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Forensic Identification Services, are working to determine who is responsible for this braazen attack.



Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information that may assist with the investigation, and has not already spoken to police, is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.