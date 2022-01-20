RCMP investigate fatal crash in Spallumcheen

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating a fatal single vehicle collision that occurred this morning on Highway 97 in Spallumcheen.



At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 19th, 2022, frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision at the interchange of Highway 97 and Highway 97A in Spallumcheen. The driver and only occupant of the vehicle, a 54-year old Coldstream man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.



Preliminary findings from the investigation have determined the vehicle was travelling eastbound on the stretch of Highway 97 when it collided with several objects, including a concrete barrier, eventually coming to rest against a rock wall at the location.



The results of this collision are tragic and we offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.



The next of kin has been notified and the RCMP continue to support the ongoing investigation being carried out by the BC Coroners Service.