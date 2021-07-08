RCMP request public assistance

On May 18, 2021, Rory McDonald was reported missing by his family. He was last seen on May 16, 2021 in Vernon BC in the 3300 block of 35th Ave. Through investigation, the Vernon RCMP Serious Crime Unit believes that McDonald’s disappearance involves foul play.

MCDONALD is a Caucasian male, 6’5 in height, 230 pounds with short white hair, a moustache and goatee. He also has a tattoo of a unicorn on his left bicep.

McDonald was last seen wearing;

A black Volcom brand T-shirt with the logo Volcom Storm on the front

on the front Blue jeans, which may have been rolled up below the knee;

Grey/black skater style shoes; and

Carrying a large black back pack

Police are releasing images of two vehicles which were involved in McDonald’s disappearance from Vernon between May 16 and May 17, 2021.