2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222
RCMP request public assistance

rory

On May 18, 2021, Rory McDonald was reported missing by his family. He was last seen on May 16, 2021 in Vernon BC in the 3300 block of 35th Ave. Through investigation, the Vernon RCMP Serious Crime Unit believes that McDonald’s disappearance involves foul play. 

MCDONALD is a Caucasian male, 6’5 in height, 230 pounds with short white hair, a moustache and goatee. He also has a tattoo of a unicorn on his left bicep.

McDonald was last seen wearing;

  • A black Volcom brand T-shirt with the logo Volcom Storm on the front
  • Blue jeans, which may have been rolled up below the knee;
  • Grey/black skater style shoes; and
  • Carrying a large black back pack 

Police are releasing images of two vehicles which were involved in McDonald’s disappearance from Vernon between May 16 and May 17, 2021.

 

80401_Volskwagen

**2002 Volkswagen Passat spray painted black**

**2004 Grey Honda Accord**

 

80400_Honda rorymacdonald

In addition to locating McDonald, Police are looking for witnesses who may have seen the above two vehicles in any rural or remote locations within the North Okanagan area between May 16 and May 21, 2021.

Anyone with information in regards to the whereabouts of McDonald or the two vehicles above are asked to call Cst. MACQUEEN with the Vernon RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 250-260-7122