RCMP salute volunteers

It’s National Volunteer Week and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP want to thank the many Community Safety volunteers who selflessly give their own time to make our community a better place.



In 2021, community members belonging to the City of Vernon RCMP Volunteers and the Community Safety Unit dedicated over 10,000 hours of their personal time to various community safety and crime prevention initiatives in the city.



We want to take this opportunity to thank and recognize this dedicated group of individuals for supporting our community and our policing operations, states Superintendent Shawna Baher, Officer in Charge of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Your efforts do not go unnoticed and your willingness and genuine desire to help others contributes directly to the health and safety of residents and makes our community a better, safer place to live.



City of Vernon RCMP volunteers conduct night patrols, speed and cell watch operations, spear-heads vessel compliance checks in the summer, and participates in block watch and lock out auto crime initiatives. These volunteers also assist at large community events, such as Funtastic and Vernon Winter Carnival, throughout the year. In 2021, they provided valuable support to our detachment in response to the White Rock Lake and other wildfires that threatened our community.



The Community Safety Office is the public safety education arm of Community Safety Unit. The office provides educational outreach such as Bike Safety Education, Garage 529 registration and information on core community crime prevention initiatives, front-line community programs, and a variety of personal, home and community safety resources. Volunteers worked with over 2000 community members that came into the office in 2021.