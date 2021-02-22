RCMP seeking public’s help in relation to pedestrian collision

The North Okanagan RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in relation to a pedestrian collision that took place in Armstrong last month.

The incident took place on Thursday, January 25th, 2021, in Armstrong. At approximately 3:00 p.m., a child was walking through the intersection of Rosedale Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road when a black passenger car clipped their backpack as it drove through the intersection.

"The incident was brought to our attention several days after it had occurred," states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. "No suspects have been identified in the investigation, however, we believe a person may have assisted the child and witnessed the event, and are asking for that person to contact us."

If you witnessed the incident or were travelling in the area at the time and have dashcam video, and have not already spoken to police, please contact Constable Donovan Warnes at the North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 838-6818.