RDNO Electoral Area Directors Provide over $10,000 to the Good Food Box Society

The RDNO Electoral Area Directors presented a cheque to the Good Food Box Society’s Program Coordinator, Diane Fleming, at the November 4 Electoral Area Advisory Committee (EAAC) meeting. The North Okanagan Good Food Box is a volunteer-run, non-profit, bulk Produce Buying initiative that helps provide families and individuals who face food insecurity with fresh fruit and vegetables.

“These funds will assist us in hiring drivers to help get the food out to families in the more rural areas in the North Okanagan. This will be even more important in the winter months as people are less able to access local produce and find easy transportation to grocery stores. This donation will really help to get healthy food to people in need,” said Donna Antonishak, President of the North Okanagan Good Food Box Society.

This grant will empower the Society to purchase over 400 large food boxes full of healthy produce and is funded from each of the Electoral Areas’ COVID-19 Safe Restart Funds.

“The federal and provincial governments provided funds to local governments through the COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant program to assist with recovery costs, including granting money to communities that provide services to vulnerable populations. Access to healthy food is something that many of us take for granted, so we are thankful for organizations like the Good Food Box Society and are happy to support them,” said Rick Fairbairn, Chair of EAAC.