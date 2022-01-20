Recreation opens up in Vernon

The City of Vernon continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation in British Columbia and the restrictions and guidelines put in place by health authorities, the Province, and WorkSafeBC.

Recently, Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer, announced upcoming changes to health restrictions on exercise and fitness activities. These changes have been posted to the Province’s COVID-19 information page. In accordance with these changes, Recreation Services is providing the following update on facility access and programming.

Fitness Gym to re-open tomorrow

As of 6:00 a.m. on January 20, the Fitness Gym at the Vernon Recreation Centre will be open to patrons with the following COVID-19 provisions:

Proof of double vaccination with your BC Vaccine Passport QR Code must be provided to staff upon arrival. Government issued photo ID is also required for those aged 19+.

Masks must be worn at all times when moving between equipment. Masks may be removed to actively exercise, but are strongly encouraged at all times.

All times must be pre-booked (up to 48 hours in advance) through online registration or by calling the Recreation Centre during business hours.

Physical distancing requirements limit the capacity of the Fitness Gym to 50%, which is 5 people per timeslot.

Participants are asked to come dressed and ready to participate to limit the number of people in the changerooms.

Vernon Aquatic Centre changeroom update

While reviewing and updating COVID-19 Safety Plans, Recreation Services recognized the need to return to one-way directional flow through the changerooms in the Aquatic Centre. This means that patrons will access the main changerooms on their way in for their swim, bring their belongings on deck and place them in the provided cubbies, and then access the club changerooms at the end of their swim. We request that all patrons limit their time in the changerooms.

Please note that changeroom lockers are not available at this time.

Land-based fitness classes to resume

In accordance with the amended Provincial Health Order, group exercise and fitness classes may resume. Please visit the Greater Vernon Recreation website for updates on class start times and availability.

For more information on province-wide restrictions, BC’s COVID-19 vaccination program and the provincial proof of vaccination program, please visit gov.bc.ca/covid19.

For all information on participation requirements, program availability and registration information from Recreation Services, please visit gvrec.ca.

The City of Vernon and Recreation Services appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience. More information will be provided as updates become available.

-30-