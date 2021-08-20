Recreation Services community reboot and block party

The last year and a half has presented a number of changes and challenges for the community, the region and the province, but an opportunity has come for everyone to be together again and share time in community.

On Sunday, August 22, join Greater Vernon Recreation Services for a Community Reboot and Block Party.

This event has been planned for some time and was intended to be a post-COVID reboot to coincide with the first day of Fall 2021 program registration. Recreation Services acknowledges that impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are still occurring and that people in our community have experienced great loss with the current wildfire situation.

“We believe this is a chance to draw community members together and share our continued progress through BC’s Restart Plan,” said Leah Walker, Manager, Customer Service – Recreation Services. “Given the continually evolving wildfire situation in the North Okanagan and throughout the interior of BC, we also believe this is an opportunity to offer residents, neighbours and visitors a community activity to take their minds off the stresses of the fires.”

Fall registration begins online and in-person on August 22 at 8:00 a.m., at the Vernon Recreation Centre.

A community block party will be held on the same day from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Performing Arts Centre parking lot (3800 33rd Street).

The block party will feature the Polson Artisan Night Market, food trucks, the Boys and Girls Club of the Okanagan, the Vernon Winter Carnival Society, the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, musical entertainment provided by the Downtown Vernon Association, the 2022 BC Winter Games, and Recreation Services. There will be a kids’ zone with a bouncy castle and road hockey, as well as cards to sign to show appreciation for local volunteers and firefighters.

Recreation Services is also hosting a Toonie Swim from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 22, on a first come, first served basis.