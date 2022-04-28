Repairs underway at Vernon Water Reclamation Centre
The City of Vernon would like to advise residents near the Vernon Water Reclamation Centre (VWRC) that increased odours may be noticeable in the area for the next few days.
Repairs are underway on one of the Primary Clarifiers. While the issue is being identified and repaired, residents and passersby may notice a potential odour increase.
The repairs are not expected to affect the daily operations at the VWRC. The City apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates everyone’s understanding while the repairs are being made.
-
-
RCMP salute volunteersIn 2021, community members belonging to the City of Vernon RCMP Volunteers and the Community Safety Unit dedicated over 10,000 hours of their personal time to various community safety and crime prevention initiatives in the city.
-
-
Vernon Community Expo Celebrates LocalMore than 90 business, non-profit and government booths will be featured during Expo, which runs Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kal Tire Place North.
-
Vernon Event Raising Money for Kidney TransplantTwo dances and a silent auction are planned for Saturday.
-
Neuron Mobility to Launch Safety-First E-bikes in VernonThe e-bikes hit the streets on Saturday, April 30th
-
Text message refund: It's a scamIn order to protect themselves, police are warning residents to be suspicious of any unsolicited emails or text messages.
-
City Receives Large Grant for Lakeview Wading PoolThe joint federal-provincial funding nearly $1.9 million
-
April is auto crime prevention monthA car is broken into every 12 minutes in British Columbia