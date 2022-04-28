iHeartRadio

Repairs underway at Vernon Water Reclamation Centre

City-of-Vernon

The City of Vernon would like to advise residents near the Vernon Water Reclamation Centre (VWRC) that increased odours may be noticeable in the area for the next few days.

Repairs are underway on one of the Primary Clarifiers. While the issue is being identified and repaired, residents and passersby may notice a potential odour increase.

The repairs are not expected to affect the daily operations at the VWRC. The City apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates everyone’s understanding while the repairs are being made.

