Residents urged to continue practicing heat and wildfire smoke safety

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement and special air quality statement for the North Okanagan, including Vernon. Daytime high temperatures for the next few days are expected to be near or above 35 degrees Celsius with overnight minimum temperatures near or above 18 degrees. Many regions of southern BC are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24-48 hours.

The health and safety of our residents, visitors and tourists is the City’s top priority. Therefore, everyone is being urged to continue practicing heat and wildfire smoke safety and to seek cool indoor spaces with cleaner air.

In response to the statements from Environment Canada, the City of Vernon will be opening Kal Tire Place this weekend for people who may want to walk the concourse or sit and rest for a while in the seats. Walking hours will also be slightly extended on Wednesday (today) through Friday this week, to 8:00 pm each day. The following public indoor spaces will be accessible for those who may be seeking reprieve from the heat or smoke:

Wednesday – Friday (Aug 11 – 13)

Kal Tire Place: 8am – 8pm

Okanagan Regional Library (Vernon Branch): Check hours here.

Village Green Shopping Centre: Check hours here.

Saturday, Aug 14

Kal Tire Place: 8am – 4pm

Okanagan Regional Library (Vernon Branch): 10am – 5:30pm

Village Green Shopping Centre: 10am – 5pm

Sunday, Aug 15

Kal Tire Place: 8am – 4pm

Village Green Shopping Centre: 11am – 5pm

For more information on heat safety and wildfire smoke safety, please visit the BC Centre for Disease Control website.