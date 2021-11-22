Scammers lurking on social media

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are continuing to receive reports of various social media scams and want to remind the public to be vigilant and take steps to protect themselves.



In one recent event reported to police, the fraudster contacted the victim through a fake Instagram account and presented them with a lucrative investment opportunity. Before the victim realized it was a scam, the fraudster convinced the victim to send them money and release personal information. By the time the victim realized the truth, the fraudster had locked their accounts and made off with their money.



Social media may be a common way to connect with friends and families, but keep in mind that fraudsters will also use these platforms to cheat people out of money and personal information, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Awareness and education are key; being able to recognize and reject these types of scams before they happen is the single most effective way to put an end to fraud in our community.



Protect Yourself From Social Media Scams

Thoroughly vet all friend requests on social media;

Only accept friend requests from people you know and can trust;

Routinely review your social media account privacy and security settings to ensure your personal information is protected;

Never provide private or personal information on social media;

Taking these steps will minimize the opportunity for someone to exploit your personal or financial information and protect you from becoming a victim of this type of crime.