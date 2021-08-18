iHeartRadio

Search Continues For Man Presumed Drowned in Mara Lake

RCMP

Attempts to located the body of a 64-year-old man presumed drowned in Mara Lake have been unsuccessful. 

The Red Deer man was last seen August 11th in distress, swimming in deep water near his boat. 

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team searched the water near Turtle bay over the weekend, but did not recover a body. 

The Hulterian Emergency Aquatic Response team arrived Wednesday to assist in the search. 

The public is asked to avoid boating in the area. 

