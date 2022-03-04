Seasonal closure of Centennial Outdoor Rink

As the weather continues to warm and we prepare for the start of spring, the time has come to wrap up outdoor skating in Vernon. Effective today (Thursday), the Centennial Outdoor Rink is closed for the season.

Recreation Services would like to thank everyone who came out to enjoy some time on the ice with drop-in activities such as public skating and shinny hockey. We look forward to welcoming you back again next season.

In the meantime, a new Zamboni bay will be constructed this summer near the player’s entrance of the Priest Valley Arena to house the outdoor rink’s Zamboni and make access to the rink easier and safer.

The new bay is anticipated to be ready for the Centennial Outdoor Rink’s re-opening in December 2022, weather permitting.