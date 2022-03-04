Seasonal closure of Centennial Outdoor Rink
As the weather continues to warm and we prepare for the start of spring, the time has come to wrap up outdoor skating in Vernon. Effective today (Thursday), the Centennial Outdoor Rink is closed for the season.
Recreation Services would like to thank everyone who came out to enjoy some time on the ice with drop-in activities such as public skating and shinny hockey. We look forward to welcoming you back again next season.
In the meantime, a new Zamboni bay will be constructed this summer near the player’s entrance of the Priest Valley Arena to house the outdoor rink’s Zamboni and make access to the rink easier and safer.
The new bay is anticipated to be ready for the Centennial Outdoor Rink’s re-opening in December 2022, weather permitting.
-
Police seek assistance locating missing womanHenry was last seen in Vernon on February 21st, 2022.
-
-
-
BC Family Day Free Swim at the Vernon Aquatic CentreOn Monday, February 21 from Noon to 4:00 p.m., your family can enjoy an afternoon of splashing, sliding or soaking, free of charge.
-
Provide input on Lakeview Wading Pool conceptual designA conceptual design has been prepared for the pool, its washroom and changeroom facility, and an adjacent portion of park space for a small spray park.
-
Police investigating after senior falls victim to scamIn the most recent incident, the victim, a Coldstream resident in her 80’s, was contacted by telephone and offered an investment opportunity promising a large return.
-
Dawn Bobbie Larson is Wanted by PoliceLarson is wanted for robbery and assault with a weapon and is believed to be in the Vernon area.
-
Lumby Firefighter encourages others to ApplyPaid-on-Call Firefighters are expected to respond to the Fire Hall in a timely manner, so applicants are advised to only apply to an RDNO Fire Department if they live within or nearby the fire protection zone.
-
New census data shows significant growth for VernonOver the last five years, our population has grown by more than 4,400 new people – an 11% increase since 2016.