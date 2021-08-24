Spallumcheen Evacuation Alert Area Reduced

Based on the recommendations of BC Wildfire, the Township of Spallumcheen has reduced the area that is under an evacuation alert on August 23, 2021 at 15:15 hrs.

BC Wildfire announced on August 23 that they are preparing to conduct a large-scale planned ignition operation on the northeast flank of the White Rock Lake wildfire. The exact timing of this ignition will depend on weather and site conditions, but it could begin as early as Wednesday, August 25, 2021. The planned ignition area is upwards of 3,000 hectares in size.

During the ignition operations, significant amounts of smoke will be visible from nearby communities, including Vernon, Armstrong, Spallumcheen, Glennema, and Falkland. The ignitions will only occur under very specific site conditions and further updates will be provided prior to commencement.

As of August 24, 2021 BC Wildfire is reporting that crews are prepared to begin the planned ignition operation on the northeast flank as soon as favourable site conditions are met. The Township of Spallumcheen will continue updating you on information about the planned ignitions as the information becomes available.

Due to the planned ignitions, the Township of Spallumcheen is asking residents and visitors to avoid use of back country areas. We ask that everyone stay alert to signs of fire and report any signs of wildfire in back country areas to 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 from a cell phone.

Though the evacuation alert area has been reduced, all residents should be prepared for quickly changing situations. If you have not already done so, please review resources on our Emergency Information page regarding what to do to prepare for an evacuation and what to pack in your 72 hour grab and go bag.

EVACUATION ALERT AREA

• Northwind Drive

• 8400 Old Kamloops Rd

• Otter Lake Rd (632 Otter Lake Rd and lower)

• Overlook Pl

• Page Rd

• Pine Ridge Rd

• Round lake Rd

• St Anne’s Rd

• Stepping Stones Rd

• Stepping Stones Cres

• Corkscrew Rd

• Evans Rd

• Golfview Place

• Grandview Flats Rd (south side)

• Grandview Flats Rd North

• Grandview Flats Rd South

• 9221 to 9728 Highway 97

• L&A Cross Rd

• Larkin Cross Rd (south side)

• Mendenhall Rd

• Miller Rd

Please monitor the Township of Spallumcheen website, BC Wildfire website and DriveBCfor updates on alerts, orders, wildfire changes and road closures. Residents may also wish to monitor Air Quality updates at the Environment Canada website.

Residents that are under Evacuation Alert are encouraged to register online athttps://ess.gov.bc.ca. By registering online, residents will save considerable time and effort should you need to access Emergency Social Services.

When making plans to prepare for possible evacuations, remember that Okanagan hotels currently have limited availability. If possible, make plans to stay with family and friends, who are not located in an evacuation alert or order area.

The next scheduled update for the Township of Spallumcheen is on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 16:00 hrs.