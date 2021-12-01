Spike belt stops stolen vehicle

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers utilized a spike belt to stop a stolen vehicle after it fled twice from police on Monday night in Spallumcheen.



On Monday, November 29th, 2021, a frontline officer from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP located a stolen minivan travelling southbound on Highway 97A near the intersection of Lansdowne Road in Spallumcheen. At approximately 9:45 p.m., the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop with the vehicle. The driver of the minivan failed to stop for police and continued southbound on Highway 97A at a high rate of speed. Shortly afterwards, the vehicle was spotted on Highway 97 near St Anne’s Road by a different officer. Police attempted a second traffic stop with the vehicle, which made a U-turn and fled once again at a high rate of speed toward Vernon.



Additional responding officers set up and deployed a spike belt on Highway 97 near the intersection of Meadowlark Road, successfully puncturing two wheels of the van. Once the vehicle came to a stop, police took the driver into custody without incident.



The suspect, having failed to stop twice for police, was clearly motivated to avoid arrest, states Corporal Eric Beaulieu of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Our frontline officers did an excellent job prioritizing the safety of the public throughout this incident and their co-ordinated and timely response resulted in the safe conclusion and successful apprehension of the suspect.

The driver and lone occupant, a 40-year-old Vernon man, remains in custody at this time. Investigators determined that the man was bound by a release order, with a condition which stipulated that he must not be found behind the steering wheel of any motor vehicle without the owner present. The man now faces a number of new potential charges under the Criminal Code and BC Motor Vehicle Act.