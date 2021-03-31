Spring chipping program to begin next week

The City of Vernon would like to advise residents that the spring chipping program will return next week and run between April 5 and April 30. The curbside pickup of residential pruning is funded by residential yard recycling customers and is provided on the same day and location as regular garbage pickup. The 2021 schedule is:

City of Vernon & Foothills April 5 – April 9 | April 12 – April 16

Okanagan Landing & Blue Jay April 20 – 23 | April 27 – 30

Missed piles of pruning not reported to the City of Vernon within 24 hours after the second week will not be picked up. As the service provides only 10 minutes (maximum) of chipping per customer each week, residents are reminded of the following:

• Same day/location as regular garbage pickup

• Do not pile pruning with neighbour’s chipping pile

• Do not tie with wire

• No roots or dirt in pile

• Pile thorns separately

• No branches or tree trunks more than 4” in diameter

• Stack all prunings with butt ends facing street or lane.

Customers using bin service are reminded that they must make their own arrangements to dispose of pruning. Yard and garden waste may also be dropped off at the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility free of charge.

For further chipping information, please call 250-549-6757. The City appreciates everyone’s assistance in making this program a success.