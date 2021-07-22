Stage 2 Water Restrictions for GVW Customers
Greater Vernon Water customers are now on Stage Two water restrictions. Lawn and garden sprinklers, including drip irrigation, cannot be used between 10am and 7pm.
Even numbered homes can water Wednesday and/or Sundays.
Odd numbered homes can water Tuesday and/or Saturdays.
Residents should do what they can to conserve now, like only watering once a week to maintain the health of your plants.
Find out more by visiting RDNO.ca/WaterRestrictions.
