Statement from Mayor Cumming: On Remembrance Day

On November 11, we pause to pay tribute to all the men and women who have served our country. We stand in solidarity to honour the sacrifices that have been made to secure our freedoms, our democracy, and the quality of life we enjoy today.

We acknowledge the countless acts of bravery that have been shown by our past and present military members in times of war, military conflict and peace. We commit to teaching younger generations about the importance of taking time on this day to bow our heads and remember.

Although we may not be able to gather in person again this year, I encourage everyone to proudly display red poppies as a physical symbol that we will not forget the legacy left behind by those who have served – a legacy of a proud, strong and free nation. I also encourage each of you to stop at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday and observe a moment of silence in your own spaces.

On behalf of the City of Vernon, I’d like to honour all who have lost their lives in the line of duty, our veterans, and our active service members. You make us proud.

Lest we forget.

Victor Cumming

Mayor, City of Vernon