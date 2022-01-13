Police remind public to not leave running vehicles unattended after an idling vehicle was stolen in Armstrong Monday night.



On Monday, January 10th, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a stolen vehicle from the parking lot of a business on Smith Drive in Armstrong. The vehicle, left running and unlocked, was stolen while the owner was shopping inside the store. A feature on the vehicle enabled the responding frontline officer and owner to view its location in real time. Police tracked the vehicle as it travelled through Salmon Arm and into the Tappen area where officers from the Salmon Arm RCMP safely intercepted it and arrested the driver.



Fortunately, with the assistance of some very useful technology and a quick, co-ordinated response from officers from both detachments, we were able to locate and recover the vehicle shortly after it was stolen, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Despite both key fobs being with the owner, the newer model vehicle could still be driven. We always discourage leaving a running vehicle unattended and this incident serves as a good reminder that if you need to leave your vehicle running, ensure you use a remote start equipped with a functioning engine immobilizer, do not leave any keys in it, and never leave it unlocked.



The 23-year old Salmon Arm woman was released from custody pending a future court appearance.



Police are continuing to investigate.