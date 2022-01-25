Stolen vehicle seized; driver charged

A report of a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of one person and the recovery of a stolen vehicle in Armstrong on Friday afternoon.



On Friday, January 21st, 2022, police received a report of suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 5600-block of Anderson Way in Vernon. At approximately 12:55 p.m., a member of the public reported seeing a man slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle and called 911. Prior to the arrival of police the man regained consciousness and departed in the vehicle, which was identified as having been stolen from a residence in Armstrong on the 19th of January.



A short time later, at approximately 1:15 p.m., a frontline officer located and safely stopped the vehicle in Armstrong after it turned onto and parked on a dead-end street off Patterson Avenue. Police arrested the driver without incident as he exited the vehicle. During a search incidental to arrest, police located a knife and suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia in the man’s possession. Police checks also confirmed the man was bound by court imposed conditions to not occupy the driver seat of a vehicle without the owner present.

30-year old Dustin Sager is charged with one count of possession of stolen property and four counts of failing to comply with a release order. Mr. Sager appeared in court by way of a tele-bail hearing and has been remanded into custody until his next scheduled court appearance on January 30th.