Structure Fire in Downtown Vernon

At approximately 2:00 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a report of a building alarm in the 2900-block of 30th Avenue. Upon arrival, crews could see light smoke inside one of the businesses. Firefighters made entry to the business and then found a minor fire in the basement of the building.

“The crews knocked down the fire very quickly and then checked to make sure there was no extension to other parts of the building,” said Deputy Chief Alan Hofsink. “In order to vent the building we had to open adjacent businesses, including the theatre next door. Some of the businesses may have minor smoke damage, but the fire damage was contained to the basement.”

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP also attended the scene. The cause of fire is unknown at this time and an investigation will be underway.