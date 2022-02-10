iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222  -     -   webmaster@purecountryvernon.ca
C
Choose your station
Youtube Instagram

static urls list

Structure Fire in Downtown Vernon

Vernon Fire Rescue

At approximately 2:00 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a report of a building alarm in the 2900-block of 30th Avenue. Upon arrival, crews could see light smoke inside one of the businesses. Firefighters made entry to the business and then found a minor fire in the basement of the building.

“The crews knocked down the fire very quickly and then checked to make sure there was no extension to other parts of the building,” said Deputy Chief Alan Hofsink. “In order to vent the building we had to open adjacent businesses, including the theatre next door. Some of the businesses may have minor smoke damage, but the fire damage was contained to the basement.”

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP also attended the scene. The cause of fire is unknown at this time and an investigation will be underway.

12