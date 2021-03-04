Summer courses and virtual information sessions to help students get ahead

Summer plans uncertain because of COVID? Okanagan College is once again offering its summer session courses online and via flexible distance education options to help students get ahead on their studies.

The College’s first summer session of online courses will run May 10-June 18 and the second summer session begins on July 5. Distance education courses start on May 10 and run through late August.

Current and prospective students can now explore courses and register online at www.okanagan.bc.ca/summer. To check course availability, you can visit ClassFinder or email chooseoc@okanagan.bc.ca to connect with a recruiter directly.

“Last year we saw keen interest in our summer session courses, as many students’ summer travel and work plans were on hold due to COVID. Knowing that we’re in a similar situation this year with pandemic conditions, we hope students will seize the opportunity to use the summer session to get ahead on their education. With online and distance options, there’s a great deal of flexibility available for students,” said Dr. Andrew Hay, Provost and Vice President Academic for Okanagan College.

One silver lining for students during the pandemic is the option to access a wide variety of College courses regardless of where they live.

For those new to online learning and distance education, the College has created a helpful guide here to explain the differences between the two types of courses.

Those looking to explore options for fall are also in luck. Between now and June, the College is hosting dozens of interactive Experience OC info sessions spanning Arts, Business, Science, Trades, Technologies, Health, Social Development and Continuing Studies. More information on the info sessions can be found at www.okanagan.bc.ca/infosessions.

In addition to getting a jump on their post-secondary planning, there’s an added incentive for anyone who reaches out and connects with a recruiter on or before May 14: you will be entered into a draw for a $5,000 tuition giveaway. Learn more about the giveaway here.