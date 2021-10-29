Suspicious Device in Vernon NOT explosive

Shortly before 9 a.m., on Thursday, October 28th, 2021, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious device found inside a residential unit in the 3700-block of 24th Avenue in Vernon. Residences in the immediate vicinity were evacuated and the area was cordoned off to ensure safety of the public.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., members of the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit arrived at the scene to assist and after examining the device, confirmed it was not an explosive. Residents have since returned to their homes and the area is once again open for public access.

“The person discovering the device did the right thing by notifying police immediately,” states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Reports of any potential explosive devices must be taken seriously and all necessary precautions must be taken to ensure the safety of the public. We are very fortunate to have experts available who are trained to provide guidance and assist in dealing with suspicious devices. Thankfully, the device determined not to be an explosive and we want to express our appreciation to residents and the public for their patience and understanding as we worked to safely resolve the situation.”