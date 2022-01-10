Suspicious vehicle checked; weapons and drugs seized

The investigation into a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of a man and the seizure of a quantity of drugs, cash, and weapons in Coldstream on Friday morning.



On Friday, January 7th, 2022, at approximately 9 a.m., a frontline officer from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP noticed what appeared to be a suspicious vehicle parked in the snowy portion of the Kalamalka Lake lookout off Highway 97 south of Vernon.



The officer approached the vehicle and observed the driver and lone occupant sleeping with what appeared to be illicit drug paraphernalia in his lap. Following the arrest of the driver, police conducted a search of the suspect and the vehicle that yielded a quantity of suspected powder and crack cocaine, a quantity of cash, as well as several weapons. Police checks revealed the man is currently bound by court imposed conditions to not possess weapons.



This seizure is an excellent example of the proactive work our officers do on a daily basis to disrupt criminal activity in our community, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.



A 65-year old Vernon man, faces a number of potential criminal charges in relation to the incident and remains in police custody at this time.