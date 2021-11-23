Tell us your ideas for the new Kin Race Track Park!

We want you to be part of the planning process for a new large park at the Kin Race Track site. Participating is easy with a quick survey to tell us what you would like to see. The survey is open now until December 18.

Located next to Kal Tire Place, Kin Race Track Park will become a flagship park for Vernon. This will be a park for the entire community to enjoy and will offer needed greenspace to the Alexis Park neighborhood. In its 2019-2022 Strategic Plan, City Council committed to developing a comprehensive plan for the Kin Race Track lands including a new multi purpose Active Living Centre.

“This site has been important to Vernon since 1885 and has hosted countless races and special events,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “The new park will continue the legacy of bringing the community together to have fun in all seasons.”

City Council has provided direction to include affordable housing, trails, sports fields, an outdoor skating surface and a dog park on this site. The survey will help us understand how citizens would like to use the park in summer and winter, and what additional features would be most desirable.

The design concept for the new park will be informed by the input received from the community.

The survey can be completed at www.engagevernon.ca/kin-race-track. After the survey closes on December 18, the results will be analyzed and an update will be presented to Council in January 2022.

Initial site preparation and construction of the new park is expected to begin in Fall 2022.