Temporary closure of Polson Park for Carnival Drive Thru Ice Park

The City of Vernon reminds the public of a temporary closure of Polson Park, while the Winter Carnival Drive Thru Ice Park takes place.

Between February 5 – 14, Polson Park will be closed to the public between 9am and 9pm daily. The restricted park access is necessary to comply with COVID-19 safety plans.

Pedestrians and cyclists who may use the park to commute will have access to the boardwalk until 9am each day. However, after 9am, all cyclists and pedestrians will need to travel around the park by using the sidewalk along HWY 6 (between 25th Avenue and Kalamalka Lake Road) and along Kalamalka Lake Road. Cyclists are reminded to dismount their bikes while using the sidewalk.

The City appreciates everyone’s understanding while the activities in Polson Park are taking place.

For more information on the Drive Thru Ice Park and other Winter Carnival activities please visit the Vernon Winter Carnival website.