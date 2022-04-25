Text message refund: It's a scam

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are warning the public not to fall for a text-message scam that's circulating in the community.

The scam is initiated when the victim receives a text message indicating they are eligible for a refund or rebate. The message contains a clickable link the person must follow in order to deposit and claim their money. The link redirects the victim to a phony website that prompts them to enter personal and/or banking information. On the other end of the page is actually the fraudster who now has full access to the victim’s personal or financial information, which can have devastating consequences.



Never click on an unsolicited text message offering money, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Again, this is a good reminder that ICBC, BC Hydro, utility companies, Revenue Canada, and any legitimate business or government agency will not issue any rebates via text messages.

In order to protect themselves, police are warning residents to be suspicious of any unsolicited emails or text messages.



Protect Yourself

Never click on a text message offering a refund, rebate or free money;

Avoid providing sensitive email through email or text;

Notify your financial institution immediately if you sense anything fraudulent about a transaction;

If you’ve shared banking information with a scammer, contact your financial institution to place alerts on your accounts;

If you've shared personal information, contact Equifax and Trans Union to place fraud alerts on your account.



These links aren’t going to lead to money, they’re only going to lead to trouble, adds Terleski.

As with any scam, if you have not provided personal information or lost any money, you do not need to contact the police. Instead, report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.