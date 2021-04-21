The Community Foundation of the North Okanagan supports the Vernon Public Art Gallery 

The Vernon Public Art Gallery received $10,000.00 from the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan in support of its operations. The CFNO is dedicated to supporting the organizations that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CFNO recognizes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on arts and culture groups in the community. “When asked how people are coping and managing their mental health, many chose music, art and cultural pursuits in digital format since in-person events have been banned due to pandemic restrictions. Sadly, the sector that is so much in demand, Arts & Culture, is so tremendously impacted by the lack of revenues because of pandemic restrictions. ” – Leanne Hammond, Executive Director of the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan.

The VPAG has continued to offer virtual programming to the community since the original closure in

March of 2020. The Gallery has expanded its online presence with programs like Family Saturday’s, Mini Artists, Artist Talks and virtual events to provide the community with visual arts outlets. With the summer fast approaching, live events will be on hold until health restrictions lift. The VPAG relies heavily on Grants to support its annual operations, the second most important area is fundraising, typically through large events, like Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts which has been a signature event in the community for 35 years.

“Thanks to the support from the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan the VPAG has the ability and opportunity to continue pivoting its programming and events to the new ‘normal’ as we move forward through this pandemic. People more than ever need outlets to escape the stress brought on by COVID-19 and the VPAG is committed to providing opportunities for our community to escape and explore the visual arts. ” – Dauna Kennedy, Executive Director, Vernon Public Art Gallery.