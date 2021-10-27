Tips for a safe Halloween night

October 31st is just around the corner and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP wants to make sure everyone has a safe and spooky Halloween night. This coming Sunday, little ghouls, goblins, and superheroes will be flooding the streets of our communities in search of candy. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to remind children, their parents or guardians, and motorists of a few tips to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable Halloween.

Parents/Guardians

Consider make-up instead of masks. If your child does wear a mask, remind them to remove it while moving between houses;

If your child is trick-or-treating without an adult, review trick-or-treating safety rules before they leave the house;

Plan their route in advance, arrange a meeting time and place;

Children

Never trick-or-treat alone. Always walk with an adult or a group of friends;

Costumes should be visible in the dark. A flashlight, glow stick, or reflective tape will increase your visibility;

Never eat any candy until it has been checked by an adult you trust;

Respect others’ property. Always use pathways and sidewalks;

Cross at crosswalks, watch for vehicles, and never jaywalk;

Wait outside for treats, never go into houses.

Drivers

Watch out for excited children who may be darting between homes and across roadways in the dark in search of treats;

Reduce your speed and stay alert;

Focus on driving and avoid distractions.

Our School Resource Officer will be visiting classrooms throughout the week sharing Halloween safety tips with our students before they head out trick-or-treating this weekend.