Traffic stop leads to arrest and weapons seizure

Vernon Mounties seized a handgun, loaded shotgun, and several other weapons after an arrest in downtown Vernon on Sunday.

On Sunday, February 7th, 2021, a frontline officer from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP was conducting patrols in the downtown area of Vernon when he observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign. At approximately 11:50 a.m., a traffic stop with the vehicle was initiated in the 3000-block of 32nd Street, and the male driver once identified, was found to be prohibited from driving. The driver, immediately arrested and searched, had a knife and carbon fibre knuckles in his possession. Further to this, while police were removing the driver from the vehicle, the officer saw what was later confirmed to be a 9mm handgun, under the driver’s seat, easily in reach of the driver. In a subsequent search of the vehicle, police also located and seized a loaded shotgun and several other weapons.

This is an excellent example of how proactive enforcement by our officers disrupts criminal activity in our community. States Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. These weapons have been taken off the street and our community is safer because of it.

A 34-year old Vernon man, since released from custody, faces a number of potential criminal charges and will next appear in court at a later date.