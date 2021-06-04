Update: Missing man found deceased

41-year old, Scott Bailey, who was reported missing to police in Vernon on May 31st has been located, deceased.

On Thursday, June 3rd, the investigation led police to a forested area where the body of the deceased was discovered shortly after 7 p.m.

The death is not considered suspicious and the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death. Neither agency has additional information to release at this time.

Thank-you to all who assisted in the search and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP offers our sincerest condolences to Scott’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.