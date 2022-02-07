Update on Coldstream Station
The Coldstream Station project took another major step forward with a funding contribution of $624,257 from the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program (CERIP) Destination Development Program.
Coldstream Station will provide a central gathering area with access to the Okanagan Rail Trail and will include an event plaza, public washrooms, public parking and visitor information.
The construction project, valued at $1,637,069, was recently awarded to TKI Construction Ltd. of Kelowna.
Construction is anticipated to start in the coming weeks with completion anticipated by end of June 2022.
