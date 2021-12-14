UPDATE One man charged in Vernon stabbing

UPDATE

A Vernon man now faces charges in relation to an altercation that took place in Vernon on November 27th, 2021.

On Saturday, November 27th, 2021, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2600-block of 27th Avenue in Vernon. The investigation has progressed to a point where the BC Prosecution Service has now approved charges against one of the individuals initially arrested by police.

36-year old Christopher Robert Hubley of Vernon is charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of breach of probation in relation to the incident. Police arrested Hubley on December 8th and he remains in custody until his next court appearance later today.



As the matter is now before the courts, no additional information will be released.

Police are continuing to investigate an incident where a man has was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being assaulted with a weapon in Vernon on Saturday evening.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., on Saturday, November 27th, 2021, frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report that a man with stab wounds had entered a location in the 2600-block of 27th Avenue in Vernon. The 38-year old victim was transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Service personnel for treatment of serious, non-life threatening injuries.



During the initial investigation, police were able to connect the incident to a residence located in the 2800-block of 35th Street where four people were arrested and taken into custody without incident. All four individuals have since been released from custody and no charges have been laid.