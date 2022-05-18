UPDATED Missing Vernon Teen found
UPDATE:
14-year old Owen Miller, last seen in last seen in Vernon on May 11th, has been located safe and well. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance.
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing youth, Owen Miller. The 14-year old was last seen the evening of May 11th, 2022 and is believed to be in Vernon.
Owen Miller is described as:
- 14 years;
- 5 ft 8 in (172 cm);
- 120 lbs (54kg);
- Brown hair;
- Brown eyes
If you have seen Owen Miller, or have information as to his whereabouts, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
