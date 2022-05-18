iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222  -     -   webmaster@purecountryvernon.ca
10°C
Choose your station
Youtube Instagram

static urls list

UPDATED Missing Vernon Teen found

Screenshot 2022-05-16 082839

UPDATE:

14-year old Owen Miller, last seen in last seen in Vernon on May 11th, has been located safe and well.  The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing youth, Owen Miller.  The 14-year old was last seen the evening of May 11th, 2022 and is believed to be in Vernon.

Owen Miller is described as:

  • 14 years;
  • 5 ft 8 in (172 cm);
  • 120 lbs (54kg);
  • Brown hair;
  • Brown eyes

If you have seen Owen Miller, or have information as to his whereabouts, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

12