Vandalism of Rainbow Crosswalk in Coldstream

Used by beach goers to safely cross Kalamalka Lake Road from the parking lot to Kal Beach, the Rainbow crosswalk was targeted once again by vandals. Between Friday March 12th and Saturday March 13th, 2021, an unknown person or persons vandalized the Rainbow Crosswalk in Coldstream with white paint.

This is second incident in less than two years that vandals have targeted this location. said Cpl Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Unfortunately, no suspects were identified in the investigation in 2019.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Constable Robert Drake of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.