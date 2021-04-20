iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222  -     -   webmaster@purecountryvernon.ca
19°C
Choose your station
Youtube Instagram

static urls list

Vehicle drives off embankment

carrollover

At approximately 11:30 a.m., on Sunday, April 18th, 2021, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report that a vehicle had driven off a cliff in the 6000-block of Cosens Bay Road in Coldstream.

Prior to the arrival of officers, the driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, managed to climb up from the embankment and was given a ride to hospital by a friend travelling in another vehicle.

Members of the Coldstream Fire Department attended to deal with any threat of fire resulting from the collision.

The driver’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening in nature and the incident remains under investigation at this time.

 