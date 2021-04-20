Vehicle drives off embankment

At approximately 11:30 a.m., on Sunday, April 18th, 2021, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report that a vehicle had driven off a cliff in the 6000-block of Cosens Bay Road in Coldstream.

Prior to the arrival of officers, the driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, managed to climb up from the embankment and was given a ride to hospital by a friend travelling in another vehicle.

Members of the Coldstream Fire Department attended to deal with any threat of fire resulting from the collision.

The driver’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening in nature and the incident remains under investigation at this time.