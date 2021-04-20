Vernon Aquatic Centre waterslide reopened for use

Greater Vernon Recreation Services is pleased to announce the Aquatic Centre waterslide has been reopened for use. The slide was closed on March 26, when a potential hazard was identified during a routine inspection.

“Aquatic environments are tough on steel structures,” said Gary Lefebvre, Manager, Aquatics. “Our maintenance team has done an excellent job of maintaining the waterslide, which has been serving our community for almost 30 years. The safety of our patrons and staff is paramount, so as part of the recent maintenance process to address the concern, Recreation Services engaged a structural engineer to assess the platform and stairs, and identify what work needed to take place.”

Over the last few weeks, repairs have been made to match the structural engineer’s recommendations and Recreation Services has received confirmation that the slide remains safe and is ready to be reopened for use. The waterslide is available to be enjoyed during leisure and public swims

“We know many of our patrons love to zip down the waterslide when they visit the pool, so we thank everyone for their patience and understanding while this work was being completed,” said Lefebvre.

For updates on recreation opportunities and to pre-register for individual activities including leisure swims and public swims, please visit the Greater Vernon Recreation Services website at www.gvrec.ca.