Vernon businesses giving away Chrysler van

Kal Tire’s Anderson Way location in Vernon wants to help an individual or a family in a big way this holiday season.

Kal Tire, in partnership with Swan Lake Motors, will be giving away a fully restored Chrysler Town & Country van, along with 6-months worth of vehicle insurance from Capri Insurance and hundreds of dollars in fuel gift cards, all designed to help someone in need get around more safely this season.

Nominations open until December 11th.

To nominate an individual or family for consideration, submit 400 words or less on how this gift could make a positive impact in the life of an individual or family that you know.

Vernon residents are invited to submit nominations to vernonchristmascar@gmail.com

The winner will be announced on December 17, 2021. The time of unveiling will be determined based on availability of winner.