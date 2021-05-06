Vernon celebrates opening of new north-south transportation corridor

Vernon is excited to announce the completion of a new north-south travel corridor for transit, drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians. The 29th/30th Street Transportation Corridor spans from the Village Green Shopping Centre to Polson Park and is intended to reduce pressure on 27th Street and Highway 97, making it easier for Vernon residents to get where they need to go.

“This is a big day for our community,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “More than a decade of careful and thoughtful planning, design and development have gone into making this critical transportation corridor possible. I am proud to see this project come to fruition. Not only will it help move residents through our community, but it will also help visitors explore Vernon more easily, and provide greater access to shopping, accommodations, and local attractions year-round.”

The final phase of the project began in 2019, with a new road and multi-use path being constructed through the former Civic Arena site and the development of a double roundabout intersection on 39th Avenue. The new intersection also includes an upgraded railway crossing.

“With the completion of this multi-use pathway, residents and visitors can now walk or cycle all the from the north end of town through the City Centre to Polson Park and eventually to the Okanagan Rail Trail, entirely on separated pathways,” said Amanda Watson, Manager, Transportation.

“The addition of more multi-use pathways like this one is a testament to the City’s commitment to champion active transportation and make Vernon easier to navigate for all ages,” said Mayor Cumming.

One final portion of the new intersection will be completed later this year, with an upgrade to the railway crossing warning system. The delay is due to supply chain issues. In the meantime, temporary modifications have been made to improve safety until the railway crossing upgrade can be completed.

“We’d like to thank our residents and businesses for their patience during this construction project, and for their participation in the planning of this new corridor,” said Mark Dowhaniuk, Manager, Infrastructure. “The feedback we received during public consultation helped inform the design process and helped us better understand the transportation needs of our citizens. A lot of effort has gone into this change, including major underground utility works to serve our community for many years to come.”

While navigating the newly developed intersection, the public is reminded to obey the posted speed limit, signage and line painting. Cyclists are encouraged to utilize the multi-use pathways. For a refresher on navigating roundabouts, the public may wish to review ICBC’s website.

This $5.8 million project was funded jointly by the City of Vernon Development Cost Charges, Sanitary Utility Funding, Greater Vernon Water, ICBC Road Improvement Program grants ($116,900), and a Federal Gas Tax Infrastructure grant ($2.39 million).