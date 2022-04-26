Vernon Community Expo Celebrates Local

North Okanagan residents can embrace all things local during the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce’s Community Expo.

More than 90 business, non-profit and government booths will be featured during Expo, which runs Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kal Tire Place North. Expo is presented by Lake City Casino and Match Eatery and Public House.

“It’s free to attend and we are excited to provide residents with an opportunity to come together and discover what the community has to offer after what have been two extremely challenging years,” said Dan Proulx, general manager of the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

“Residents have been clear throughout the pandemic that supporting local is extremely important and Community Expo celebrates what makes the North Okanagan a great place to live, work and play.”

A range of businesses will showcase their goods and services during Community Expo while non-profit organizations will highlight community programs. Learn more about initiatives from the City of Vernon and Regional District of North Okanagan, while Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu, Okanagan College and the Vernon School District will also be on hand.

Several manufacturers, hospitality businesses and financial institutions will provide information on career opportunities so bring your resume.

Climb aboard the 40-foot Ebus coach and go for a spin on Neuron’s e-scooters and e-bikes.

Expo is also about family fun and there will be face painting with Kiki the Eco Elf, entertainment from Caravan Farm Theatre and hands-on activities with the Okanagan Science Centre, Vernon Community Arts Centre and the Allan Brooks Nature Centre. There will also be a chance to check out RCMP and Vernon Fire Rescue vehicles.

Those attending Community Expo can enter to win a $1,399 smoker from Valley Grills as well as a gift basket from the Okanagan College Spa Training Centre.