Vernon Councillor Dalvir Nahal passes away

Today, the City of Vernon’s Mayor, Councillors and Administration are saddened to announce the passing of Councillor Dalvir Nahal.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce Councillor Nahal’s passing,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “On behalf of the City, we extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time.”

Dalvir was first elected to Vernon Council in 2014. During her tenure, Dalvir served on many City committees including the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, Audit Committee, Biosolids Advisory Committee, Greater Vernon Advisory Committee, North Okanagan Regional District, Okanagan Basin Water Board, and the Tourism Advisory Committee.

She also served as a representative of City Council with the Arts Council of North Okanagan, Columbia Shuswap North Okanagan Regional Hospital Board, Drought Response Team, Kelowna Airport Advisory Committee, North Okanagan Regional Library, O’Keefe Ranch and Historical Society, Regional Agricultural Advisory Committee, and the Vernon Winter Carnival.

“Over the last two terms that I have had the privilege of serving our community with Dalvir, we have become good friends,” said Councillor Brian Quiring. “The thing that always struck me about her, and that I admired, was that she always had hope.”

“Despite her illness, she never wavered in her commitment to this community,” said Councillor Kari Gares. “This is a great loss for Vernon which will be felt for years to come. She was truly an inspirational woman who dedicated her life to helping all people, no matter the challenges she faced personally. Her legacy is one of kindness and hope.”

“My family’s thoughts are with the Nahal family as are our deepest condolences,” said Councillor Kelly Fehr. “No words can ease the burden of losing a loved one.”

“I was in awe of her strength,” said Councillor Scott Anderson. “She faced mortality not with a great display of self-pity, but by worrying about others, the future of Vernon, and her dog. I can’t pretend to understand why she had to go in the big plan of things, but I’ll miss her always.”

“I am devastated by the loss of Dalvir,” said Councillor Akbal Mund. “Her courage in her long battle with cancer gave us all hope. Rest in peace my friend. We, as a community, will always remember your unselfish dedication to others.”

-30-