Vernon ESS Reception Centre looking for volunteers
The City of Vernon is seeking to recruit and train additional volunteers to assist with the Emergency Support Services (ESS) program and its current reception centre operations.
The Vernon ESS Reception Centre is welcoming residents who have been evacuated due to the White Rock Lake wildfire, and helping to connect them with basic needs such as food, shelter and essential items.
Given the immediate need to place volunteers in the reception centre to help with evacuee registrations and service referrals, the City is working to expedite the application and training process and will be providing volunteer training over the next several days.
A variety of volunteer positions are available through the ESS program including data entry, registration of evacuees, preparation of service referrals, and program support.
If you are interested in volunteering, on online application can be submitted at vernon.ca/ess. If you have a specific skill set you could offer the ESS program, please indicate this on your application form.
All applications will be thoroughly reviewed and vetted and necessary training will be provided.
The City of Vernon ESS Reception Centre continues to receive residents who are being evacuated due to the White Rock Lake Fire and are being directed to register in Vernon.
The Reception Centre is assessing and adjusting its operations, as necessary, to assist evacuees who are looking for referrals such as housing or other services.
Starting August 4, the reception centre will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, at the Dogwood Gym, until further notice.
Direct access to the Dogwood Gym is available via the Halina Centre and PV Arena parking lot, at 3409 35th Avenue. For those attending the reception centre, please note:
- All evacuees should register online with the ESS Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool even if you do not require referrals such as housing or other services: ess.gov.bc.ca
- Due to a shortage of hotel accommodations, please consider making arrangements to stay with family or friends, if possible.
- Please do not bring pets into the reception centre. Pets should stay outside of the centre with an owner while another member of the household registers for service referrals.=
For more information and updates regarding the White Rock Lake Fire and Evacuation Orders and Alerts, please visit the following pages:
Regional District of North Okanagan