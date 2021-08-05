Vernon ESS Reception Centre looking for volunteers

The City of Vernon is seeking to recruit and train additional volunteers to assist with the Emergency Support Services (ESS) program and its current reception centre operations.

The Vernon ESS Reception Centre is welcoming residents who have been evacuated due to the White Rock Lake wildfire, and helping to connect them with basic needs such as food, shelter and essential items.

Given the immediate need to place volunteers in the reception centre to help with evacuee registrations and service referrals, the City is working to expedite the application and training process and will be providing volunteer training over the next several days.

A variety of volunteer positions are available through the ESS program including data entry, registration of evacuees, preparation of service referrals, and program support.

If you are interested in volunteering, on online application can be submitted at vernon.ca/ess. If you have a specific skill set you could offer the ESS program, please indicate this on your application form.

All applications will be thoroughly reviewed and vetted and necessary training will be provided.