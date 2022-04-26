Vernon Event Raising Money for Kidney Transplant

The Community of Lumby rising up to support a family to find a living kidney donor at The Lumby Barn Dance this Saturday.

Cole Derry is now back on dialysis after his first kidney transplant failed him. Living with kidney disease has been challenging, after infections & many trips to Vancouver for doctors & specialist appointments over the past two years.

A silent auction is also planned for this weekend. Golfing & stay at Predator as well as Sparkling Hill, a wheel of gouda cheese, a 12 foot live edge slab of wood for a mantle or a table project, a charcuterie board for 8 - 10 people are just a few of the items locals & businesses have donated.

Organizer of the Lumby Barn Dance, Angie Clowry says a Barn Dance was always in the plans for the Pat Duke Arena after Lumby's Kraft Hockeyville win and now it's time after the 3-million dollar upgrade was completed from federal gas taxes, donations, funds from The North Okanagan Regional District & the winnings from Kraft Hockeyville.

Clowry says 2 events are planned, a Barn Dance by donation for families and a 19+ ticketed dance.

They are asking anyone with a B+ blood type to consider being a live kidney donor for Cole.

Anyone interested must sign up to be an organ donor, as it is NOT attached to your drivers license and if you grab your health care card.

Clowry says along with the funds to support Karen & Cole for the next transplant, finding a donor would be incredible outcome.

The dances are this Saturday April 30th and no tickets will be available at the door. Buy them in advance at Antler's, Trail Tire Lumby and Jitterbeans.

Donations for the silent auction can be dropped off by 12noon Friday at Trail Tire's Lumby location.

A GoFundMe has been set up and anyone interested in donation a B+ blood type live kidney or etransfering funds can email kidney4cole@gmail.com

