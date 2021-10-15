Quick action by a resident with a fire extinguisher helped prevent major damage to their home during a deck fire Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on October 12, Vernon firefighters were dispatched to a report of a deck fire in the 6400-block of Agassiz Road. Upon arrival, firefighters found the homeowner had knocked down most of the fire using a fire extinguisher. Firefighters finished extinguishing the fire which had spread from a planter to the vinyl siding of the house, and then confirmed there was no further extension to other parts of the property.

“The cause of the fire was determined to be a cigarette that was discarded in a planter which ignited plant material and then spread,” said Fire Chief David Lind.

“No injuries were reported in the incident and thanks to the use of the fire extinguisher, damage to the property was significantly minimized.”